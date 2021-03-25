UrduPoint.com
Annual Exams Of Largest Religious Education Board Concluded

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

Annual exams of largest religious education board concluded

The annual examinations of the country's largest religious education board Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan concluded peacefully, no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The annual examinations of the country's largest religious education board Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan concluded peacefully, no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the country.

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan various important personalities visited the examination centers, paid homage to the transparent examination system.

On receiving the reports of leakage of question paper of one subject - the alternate paper was promptly distributed among the candidates foiling the cheating attempt effectively.

A total of 345,000 male and female seminary students appeared in the middle to MA level exams.

As many as 16,081 teachers and examination staff performed the duties of invigilators in 2,354 examination centres.

General Secretary of the Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari and other officials visited the examination centers of different cities including Islamabad and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

