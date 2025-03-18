Annual Exams Of Ninth Class From 25th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The annual examinations 2025 for ninth class students would commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) here from March 25.
Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Tuesday that roll number slips to all private candidates have been dispatched at their given postal addresses whereas the regular students could get the same from their educational institutions.
He said that 210120 students are expected to participate in ninth class examinations. Hence, the BISE has established 559 examination centers in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to facilitate the students at maximum extent.
He said that ninth class exams would continue till April 18, 2025. If any candidate failed to get his roll number slip till March 22, he should immediately contact the Matric Branch or Deputy Controller BISE Saeed Awan so that his issue could be resolved amicably.
More information in this regard could be obtained from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.
