Annual Festival Of Kalash Community "Ochawo" Concludes In Valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The annual colorful religious festival of Kalash tribe 'Ochawo' concluded in Bumborat valley of Kalash.

The Ochal festival started at Rubmor valley at day time where minority member of provincial assembly, Wazir Zada kalash, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Alamgir Khan and others attended the festival.

On the arrival of the guests, Kalash people presented them colorful cloak as traditional gift of community.

The people of Kalash tribe often celebrate this festival in the middle of the year after harvesting wheat crop. During this festival, the people of Kalash valley prepare different dairy foods and distribute it among people even of Muslim community and offer prayers.

A girl from Kalash tribe, Armeena said while talking to this scribe that boys play drumbeats and women dance and sing religious songs in groups. She said all people eat together during the festival, celebrate the occasion and offer prayers.

Talking to this scribe, a British tourist said she is greatly impressed by the fascinating culture of Kalash tribe. The Kalash culture must be preserved and not be lost. She said people from across the world visit Kalash every year due to these unique festivals of Kalash tribe.

During Ochawo festival, the Kalash people collect flowers and visit families who have recently lost their loved ones. The Kalash people give flowers to bereaved families who later also join them in Ochawo celebrations.

Local MPA Wazirzada Kalash said the world, particularly India, must see how Pakistani people love the people of minority Kalash community. He said the population of Kalash people is very small, but they enjoy full freedom for observing their religious festivals due to the cooperation and help of the Muslim population.

Chitral's deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and other administration officers also participated in the Ochawo festival. The officials were given the gifts of traditional cloaks which is considered a symbol of honor.

A large number of national and foreign tourists were also present to witness the festivity. Some of the tourists complained about poor condition of roads and lack of facilities for them.

People of Kalash community as well as domestic and foreign tourists demanded from the Federal and provincial government for early constructions of roads and providing best communication facilities.