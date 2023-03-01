Annual flower exhibition in MIrpurkhas from 2 March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A three-day 65th annual flower exhibition will be held at Gulsitan Baldia Benazir Bhutto Park Mirpurkhas from 2nd March Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul-Adeen Memon will inaugurate the exhibition. The exhibition wouldprovide an opportunity to the gardeners to showcase their skills and receive recognition.