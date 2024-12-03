Annual Flower Exhibition To Open At Jillani Park On 5th
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore is set to inaugurate its highly anticipated annual chrysanthemum flower exhibition at Jillani Park on December 5.
Preparations are in full swing to showcase a stunning array of chrysanthemums cultivated throughout the year in PHA-managed nurseries. In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, Director General of PHA, said that this year’s exhibition promises to captivate visitors with innovative designs and vibrant displays, aligning with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister. The event will not only highlight the beauty of chrysanthemums but also offer exceptional recreational opportunities for attendees.
Director General Wattoo emphasized that the 2024 exhibition will feature an improved selection of flowers, including several unique varieties being displayed for the first time. In addition to the floral displays, PHA will inaugurate Lahore’s largest nursery, further enhancing the city’s green initiatives.
This exhibition aims to bring nature enthusiasts, families, and tourists together, celebrating the exquisite charm of chrysanthemums and the efforts of the PHA in promoting urban greenery.
