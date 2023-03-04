Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukkur IBA University draws big crowd

(@FahadShabbir)

The annual Spring flowers show 'Evening with Flowers' organized by Sukkur IBA University on Saturday evening grabbed the attention of a huge number of visitors, especially children where multiple varieties of chrysanthemums and colourful flowers are being displayed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The annual Spring flowers show 'Evening with Flowers' organized by Sukkur IBA University on Saturday evening grabbed the attention of a huge number of visitors, especially children where multiple varieties of chrysanthemums and colourful flowers are being displayed.

'Evening with Flowers', is organized every year by the horticultural team, opened at the lush green lawns of the Sukkur IBA University. The guests including dignitaries, MPA Syed Farukh Shah, Vice Chancellor Aror University Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Prof Dr Tehmina Mangan and others attended the event.

MPA Syed Farukh Shah said that Sukkur IBA University is the only green campus in Pakistan and I feel fresh and proud every time I visit here, said the PPP leader and MPA who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh said that the multicolour spring flower show is playing a significant role in creating awareness among the people about floriculture, home gardening, landscaping, and tree plantation. Sukkur IBA University organized its flagship event successfully and exhibited beautiful flowers to promote the culture of flowers in Sukkur and its surrounding, he added.

He said the Sukkur IBA University, by celebrating this flagship event every year, playing an active role in promoting healthy, entertainment, recreational, and amusement activities among the public.

This 'Evening with flowers' show is not just for entertainment, but also for education and learning, told Vice-Chancellor.

Late professor and founder Vice Chancellor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, was also remembered on the occasion.

According to organizers, several types of chrysanthemums have been put on display in the show including intermediates, incurred, reflex, sprays, anemones, pompons, Korean hybrid, single floor, and spidery flowers. Besides the guests, enthusiastic women, youngsters and visitors from various parts of the region actively participated in the evening with flowers at Sukkur IBA University. Seasonal flowers, herbs and ornamental plants were beautifully displayed for that horticulture workers of Sukkur IBA University worked for months to grow them.

Visitors on the occasion said the exhibition was a feast of joy and they are enjoying the different types and coloured flowers in the exhibit at Sukkur IBA University. Visitors, including families and kids enjoyed the colourful flowers and scenery, they took photos and let their children roam free on the green grounds at Sukkur IBA University.