UrduPoint.com

Annual Flower Show Held At Sadiq Public School

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Annual Flower Show held at Sadiq Public School

The Annual Flower Show was held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur in which boarding houses, departments, and residential house decoration competitions were held. The competition was divided into six categories

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Annual Flower Show was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur in which boarding houses, departments, and residential house decoration competitions were held. The competition was divided into six categories.

According to the results, Ferrel House got first position among boarding houses while Kamal Pasha House and Abbas House got second and third positions respectively.

Alamgir North House was awarded the consolation prize. In the residential houses category, House no 54 of Professor Khalid Mehmood won the first position.

House no 35 of Professor Mohammad Nauman Farooqi remained second and House no 40 of Mrs. Iram Munir got the third position.

The consolation prize was given to House No 64 of Mrs. Zille Huma. In another category of houses, Tariq Umar Khan's House no B-1 was awarded the first prize.

In the category of departmental buildings, the IT center got the first prize. School Hospital won the second position and Progressive School remained third. the consolation prize was given to Al-Maktoum library.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

6 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

6 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

6 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

9 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.