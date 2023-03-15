Annual Flower Show held at Sadiq Public School

The Annual Flower Show was held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur in which boarding houses, departments, and residential house decoration competitions were held. The competition was divided into six categories

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Annual Flower Show was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur in which boarding houses, departments, and residential house decoration competitions were held. The competition was divided into six categories.

According to the results, Ferrel House got first position among boarding houses while Kamal Pasha House and Abbas House got second and third positions respectively.

Alamgir North House was awarded the consolation prize. In the residential houses category, House no 54 of Professor Khalid Mehmood won the first position.

House no 35 of Professor Mohammad Nauman Farooqi remained second and House no 40 of Mrs. Iram Munir got the third position.

The consolation prize was given to House No 64 of Mrs. Zille Huma. In another category of houses, Tariq Umar Khan's House no B-1 was awarded the first prize.

In the category of departmental buildings, the IT center got the first prize. School Hospital won the second position and Progressive School remained third. the consolation prize was given to Al-Maktoum library.