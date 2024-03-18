Annual flower show held at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Annual flower show was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur, featuring a competition for the decoration of various boarding houses, departments, and homes. The competition was divided into six categories.

According to the results, the "A" category was won by Farrel House, with Kamal Pasha House securing the second position. Abbas House and Alamgir House North claimed the third position, while the consolation prize was given to Salahuddin House and Alamgir House South.

No residence qualified for the "B" category competition. In the "C" category, Professor Muhammad Nauman Farooqi's House clinched the first position, followed by Mrs Iram Munir's House and Professor Khalid Mahmood's House in the second and third positions respectively.

In the "D" category, Tariq Umar Khan's House was awarded the first prize. In the "E" category, consisting of various departments, the first prize was awarded to the IT Center, while the School Hospital and School library secured the second and third prizes respectively, with Progressive High School receiving the consolation prize.

In the "F" category, Ismatullah (Riding Instructor) was awarded the first prize, and the second prize was given to Security Supervisor Muhammad Sharif.

The judges for the competition were Professor Mansoor Abdullah, Professor Fazal Mahmood, and Mrs Rida Zia. Principal David Dowdles gave away the prizes to the winners.