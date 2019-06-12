UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Formation Commanders' Conference Reviews Geo-strategic Environment

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:28 PM

Annual Formation Commanders' Conference reviews geo-strategic environment

The two days long Annual Formation Commanders' Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The two days long Annual Formation Commanders' Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

All General officers of Pakistan army attended the conference, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.

The COAS hailed befitting response during the February standoff with India and said that Pakistan army remained fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

The COAS also appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability.

The forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa February Media All

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

53 seconds ago

CEO hails performance of PESCO staff during Ramada ..

55 seconds ago

UAE, Germany issue joint statement

14 minutes ago

TBHF pledges US$ 216,000 to support Sinjar Action ..

14 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Academy school delegati ..

15 minutes ago

Cocoa futures surge as ICoast, Ghana seek higher p ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.