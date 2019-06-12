Annual Formation Commanders' Conference reviews geo-strategic environment

The two days long Annual Formation Commanders' Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The two days long Annual Formation Commanders' Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

All General officers of Pakistan army attended the conference, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.

The COAS hailed befitting response during the February standoff with India and said that Pakistan army remained fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

The COAS also appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability.

The forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.