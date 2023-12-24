Annual fun fair program held in Happy Day School System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Annual Fun Fair Program 2023 was held in Happy Day school System here on Sunday.

The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Director Syed Dawood Bukhari. Children's parents also participated in this program, in which various food and drink stalls were set up.

Apart from this, the music event added four moons to the program.

Different types of games were organized for small children like magic show, jumping, archery and many other games in which both male and female students enjoyed a lot.

Director Syed Dawood Bukhari on the occasion of this program said that education is the guarantee of development for any nation or society.

He said that education is the basic need of every human being. In today's era, the need for education is very important, no matter how much the times progress, but the importance of education is irrevocable.

He said that due to moral education, a good society can be formed.

Teachers who help children to achieve higher education are very important for achievement, he said.

At the end of the program, Director Syed Dawood Bukhari and Principal Maimoona Rauf also distributed prizes to the best stall holders.