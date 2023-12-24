Open Menu

Annual Fun Fair Program Held In Happy Day School System

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Annual fun fair program held in Happy Day School System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Annual Fun Fair Program 2023 was held in Happy Day school System here on Sunday.

The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Director Syed Dawood Bukhari. Children's parents also participated in this program, in which various food and drink stalls were set up.

Apart from this, the music event added four moons to the program.

Different types of games were organized for small children like magic show, jumping, archery and many other games in which both male and female students enjoyed a lot.

Director Syed Dawood Bukhari on the occasion of this program said that education is the guarantee of development for any nation or society.

He said that education is the basic need of every human being. In today's era, the need for education is very important, no matter how much the times progress, but the importance of education is irrevocable.

He said that due to moral education, a good society can be formed.

Teachers who help children to achieve higher education are very important for achievement, he said.

At the end of the program, Director Syed Dawood Bukhari and Principal Maimoona Rauf also distributed prizes to the best stall holders.

Related Topics

Music Education Male Progress Sunday Moral Event From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

23 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

24 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

24 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

24 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

24 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

24 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan