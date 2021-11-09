UrduPoint.com

Annual General Body Meeting Of DOWA Held In Khyber Medical University Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar

The Annual general body meeting of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Annual general body meeting of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Members Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan and Sahibzada Sanaullah spoke on the occasion as guests of honor.

On the occasion, a grand Mushaira was held under the chairmanship of Prof Abasin Yousafzai wherein famous poets of Dir including Bakhtzada Danish, Noor Elahi Taimur, Inayatullah Khaksar, Rizwanullah Shamal, Muslim Khan Wisal, Fazal Hakeem Andalib and Prof Tajuddin Tajwar recited their Kalaam.

Cash prizes, shields and certificates of appreciation were distributed among students who secured prominent positions in Intermediate examination and ETEA Test in Malakand board.

Similarly the function was briefed on activities of the Association for the welfare of hundreds of disabled, orphans, widows and needy students during the last two years.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to the philanthropists who financially supported the welfare work of the Association.

Member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah lauded the valuable services of the Association and assured his complete cooperation.

Patron of the Association Dr. Mohibullah Khan and President Dr. Shamsul Haq highlighted the aims and objectives of the Association.

Dr Shamsul Haq reiterated his commitment to continue helping the needy students, the disabled, orphans, widows and suffering humanity under the umbrella of DOWA at large.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, CM's Advisor for Jails and Anti-corruption Shafiullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

