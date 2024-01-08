Annual General body meeting of MUET alumni association oath taking ceremony of newly elected body held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Annual General body meeting of Mehran Engineering and Technology alumni association Jamshoro and oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body held in the main auditorium of the University on Monday.

Patron-in chief and Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali administered the oath from the newly elected body.

Ex-Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Ex-Vice Chancellor said that He Was A graduate of the University for that time when it was a College but the university was enlisted among the main universities of the country.

He said that Mehran University holds alumni in the entire world who were rendering services in various departments, however, they should also work for the development of their alma mater

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that Mehran University was making efforts to bring alumni of the world on one platform because alumni play a pivotal role in uplift of the University.

He said that last year on the 60th foundation day of Mehran University alumina convention was held in which alumni of Pakistan and abroad participated/ Ex-Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Abdul Qadir Shah said that MUET holds complete representation in the Pakistan Engineering Council and graduates of University were shining the name of the country by working in all key institutions.

On this occasion President New Body Engineer Tufail Memon said that efforts will be taken to make Aluminae association more effective so that coordination of alumni could be maintained. Pro Vice Chancellor of Main Campus Prof.Dr. Anil Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Dur Muhammad Pathan, Chairmen and Deans of different departments also attended the meeting while awards were given to Engineers and aluminae members for their outstanding performance.