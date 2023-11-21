Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: CM Domki

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said the caretaker government was working diligently to deal with matters of urgent nature and solve the problems being faced by the people in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said the caretaker government was working diligently to deal with matters of urgent nature and solve the problems being faced by the people in the areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a fourth meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

In the meeting, the annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in Teaching Hospital Gwadar (THG) is increased from Rs 1 million to Rs 10 million, digital payment of fixed aid amounts to Zakat beneficiaries of Balochistan based on transparency;

Important decisions related to public interest including approval of Balochistan Succession Certificate Rules 2022, request for data for selection of experts in relevant fields on merit for two honorary seats of legal wing of the Advisory Council of Balochistan Revenue Authority were made and are pending by the departments.

The Cabinet will examine the motives of this matter and reach the facts to solve it, a committee consisting of Caretaker Provincial Ministers Qadir Bakhsh Prince Ahmad Ali Baloch and Amanullah Kunrani was formed.

Addressing the meeting, Domki said it was government's utmost endeavor to improve the governance and to bring significant improvement in performance by enabling the service delivery system in civil government institutions and departments directly or indirectly related to public affairs, so that the people would not face any problem in the daily government affairs, all the affairs run smoothly according to the policies and regulations and the public could not face any problem in the legitimate work.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Provincial Ministers Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Jan Achakzai, Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Prince Ahmed Ali Baloch, Dr Amir Muhammad Jogaizai, Amanullah Kunrani, Sheikh Mahmoodul Hasan, Adviser to the Chief Minister Mir Umair Muhammad Hassani, Mir Danish Longo, Chief Balochistan Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, along with the secretaries of various departments.