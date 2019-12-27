UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Growth Of Rs450 Billion In Circular Debt A Threat To Economy

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Annual growth of Rs450 billion in circular debt a threat to economy

President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the annual accumulation of over Rs450 billion in the infamous circular debt is a great threat to the economy

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the annual accumulation of over Rs450 billion in the infamous circular debt is a great threat to the economy.The government should take serious steps to initiate meaningful reforms in the power sector to resolve the issue which will trigger economic growth, he said.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that circular debt can be resolved through abolishing corruption and full recovery of bills from consumers which is not happening.

The former minister noted that the circular debt build-up was Rs465 billion for the last year; it was Rs450 billion in 2013 which has now jumped to Rs1.62 trillion.He noted that over Rs300 billion are lost annually to mismanagement and inefficiency of concerned departments which can be controlled.Ten power distribution companies in the country are the main culprit while the companies of Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Sukkur are wasting 20 to 40 percent of the electricity they receive from the national grid.These white elephants should be tamed as the reluctance in improving the governance will leave no option with the government but to burden honest consumers which will be unjustified.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Peshawar Quetta Electricity Business Hyderabad Sukkur Alliance All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mirza Ghalib’s 222nd birthday is being celebrate ..

2 minutes ago

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

16 minutes ago

Expired drugs recovered from Naqash Pharmacy in At ..

4 minutes ago

Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris most courageous people on earth: Masood ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Olympic Committee Head Praises Tokyo-Mosc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.