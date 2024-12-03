Open Menu

Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' Flower Exhibition At Jilani Park On Dec 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' flower exhibition at Jilani Park on Dec 5

The PHA has started preparations for the annual exhibition of “Daisy” flowers at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The PHA has started preparations for the annual exhibition of “Daisy” flowers at Jilani Park.

The exhibition of daisies will be inaugurated on December 5 at Jilani Park. In preparation for the exhibition, the process of caring for flowers in nurseries managed by PHA continued throughout the year. Dozens of varieties of daisies, the beautiful and delicate charms of nature, will be displayed at the exhibition.

Related Topics

December

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

10 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

10 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

14 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

14 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

14 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

28 minutes ago
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

28 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

28 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

28 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

28 minutes ago
 Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

3 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan