Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' Flower Exhibition At Jilani Park On Dec 5
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The PHA has started preparations for the annual exhibition of “Daisy” flowers at Jilani Park.
The exhibition of daisies will be inaugurated on December 5 at Jilani Park. In preparation for the exhibition, the process of caring for flowers in nurseries managed by PHA continued throughout the year. Dozens of varieties of daisies, the beautiful and delicate charms of nature, will be displayed at the exhibition.
