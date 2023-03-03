Annual historic Sibi Mela kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The three-day annual historic cultural 'Sibi Mela' kicked off here on Friday with colourful events

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The three-day annual historic cultural 'Sibi Mela' kicked off here on Friday with colourful events.

Provincial education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari inaugurated the historic festival, which is held annually in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

Irrigation minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Secretary local government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Secretary Livestock, Arshad Bugti, Commissioner Sibi Shahid Salim Qureshi, DC Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the opening ceremony.

The special guest of the event, Mir Naseebullah Murri, Education Minister, while addressing the event said that the government was committed to providing security to the public, adding the festival was annually held to highlight the potential in the livestock sector of Balochistan.

He announced to upgrade the Division Public School Sibi to the status of a Daanish school. He also announced cash prizes for the students who performed in the opening ceremony.

Foolproof security arrangements were made during the inauguration of the Sibi Mela.