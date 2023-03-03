UrduPoint.com

Annual Historic Sibi Mela Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Annual historic Sibi Mela kicks off

The three-day annual historic cultural 'Sibi Mela' kicked off here on Friday with colourful events

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The three-day annual historic cultural 'Sibi Mela' kicked off here on Friday with colourful events.

Provincial education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari inaugurated the historic festival, which is held annually in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

Irrigation minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Secretary local government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Secretary Livestock, Arshad Bugti, Commissioner Sibi Shahid Salim Qureshi, DC Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the opening ceremony.

The special guest of the event, Mir Naseebullah Murri, Education Minister, while addressing the event said that the government was committed to providing security to the public, adding the festival was annually held to highlight the potential in the livestock sector of Balochistan.

He announced to upgrade the Division Public School Sibi to the status of a Daanish school. He also announced cash prizes for the students who performed in the opening ceremony.

Foolproof security arrangements were made during the inauguration of the Sibi Mela.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Sibi Event Government

Recent Stories

Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

52 seconds ago
 Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 ..

Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 MW electricity to city: Sindh ..

54 seconds ago
 TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Te ..

TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Technology

28 minutes ago
 Three People Killed, 36,000 Evacuated in Malaysia ..

Three People Killed, 36,000 Evacuated in Malaysia Due to Severe Flooding - Repor ..

56 seconds ago
 Strikes of Public Transport Workers Kick Off Acros ..

Strikes of Public Transport Workers Kick Off Across Germany - Reports

57 seconds ago
 SFA ensures provision of hygiene food to people of ..

SFA ensures provision of hygiene food to people of Sindh: DG SFA Agha Fakhar

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.