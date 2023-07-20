Open Menu

Annual Hussan Qirat And Naat Khawani Competition Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Annual Hussan Qirat and Naat Khawani competition concludes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government to promote religious harmony District Youth Office organized an annual competition of 'Hussan and Qirat Naat' at District Council Hall, here on Thursday.

The competition featured separate categories for men and women aged between 15-30 years.

In the Naat category for men, Qazi Shahzeb Jadoon secured the first position, while Darin Gul Arooba achieved the first position in the women's category.

In the Qirat category, Hafiz Samiullah and Maria Liaqat secured the top positions for men and women, respectively.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Ali Sher Khan and District Youth Officer (DYO) Talal Saleem awarded prizes and certificates to the successful participants, including talented Qaris and Naat Khawans, were awarded prizes and certificates.

In the Naat category, Danish Fareed and Nayab Arif secured the second and third positions, respectively, while Muzammil Jalil and Amina Noor secured the second and third positions in the Qirat category.

Students from various government and private schools, colleges, universities, and madrassas participated in the event.

The competition showcased participants' proficiency in reciting Qirat from the Holy Quran and Naat in front of the judges.

In the Qirat category, Qari Saif-ur-Rehman presented verses from the Quran, while in the Naat category, renowned Naat Khawans Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Jalal Baba from the Arts Council Naat academy, and in-charge Taher Munir Awan and famous Naat Khawan Mannaza Waheed were the judges.

Talal Saleem presented commemorative shields to Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Taher Munir Awan, and Mannaza Waheed for their role as judges.

The event aimed to encourage and appreciate the young talent in the fields of Qirat and Naat, fostering religious harmony and unity among the youth.

Related Topics

Young Women Event From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan