Annual Hussan Qirat and Naat Khawani competition concludes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government to promote religious harmony District Youth Office organized an annual competition of 'Hussan and Qirat Naat' at District Council Hall, here on Thursday.

The competition featured separate categories for men and women aged between 15-30 years.

In the Naat category for men, Qazi Shahzeb Jadoon secured the first position, while Darin Gul Arooba achieved the first position in the women's category.

In the Qirat category, Hafiz Samiullah and Maria Liaqat secured the top positions for men and women, respectively.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Ali Sher Khan and District Youth Officer (DYO) Talal Saleem awarded prizes and certificates to the successful participants, including talented Qaris and Naat Khawans, were awarded prizes and certificates.

In the Naat category, Danish Fareed and Nayab Arif secured the second and third positions, respectively, while Muzammil Jalil and Amina Noor secured the second and third positions in the Qirat category.

Students from various government and private schools, colleges, universities, and madrassas participated in the event.

The competition showcased participants' proficiency in reciting Qirat from the Holy Quran and Naat in front of the judges.

In the Qirat category, Qari Saif-ur-Rehman presented verses from the Quran, while in the Naat category, renowned Naat Khawans Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Jalal Baba from the Arts Council Naat academy, and in-charge Taher Munir Awan and famous Naat Khawan Mannaza Waheed were the judges.

Talal Saleem presented commemorative shields to Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Taher Munir Awan, and Mannaza Waheed for their role as judges.

The event aimed to encourage and appreciate the young talent in the fields of Qirat and Naat, fostering religious harmony and unity among the youth.