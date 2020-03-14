Annual IFWA 'Charity Bazaar' on April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Foreign Women's Association (IFWA) would organize an event 'Charity Bazaar' here on April 5 for citizens of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to an official, "the Charity Bazaar will be organized for the enjoyment and fun for people to hangout with their family and friends".

He said arts and crafts, food stalls and cultural performances will make the event exceptional.

The event would help to raise funds for the Sunbeams Schools and the Al-Firdous Community Model school, he added.

