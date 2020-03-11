UrduPoint.com
Annual IFWA 'Charity Bazaar' To Be Held On April 5

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Foreign Women's Association (IFWA) will organize an event 'Charity Bazaar' here on April 5 for the citizens of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to an official, " the Charity Bazaar will be organized for the enjoyment and fun for people to hangout with their family and friends.

He said arts and crafts, food stalls from all around the world and cultural performances will make the event exceptional.

The event will help to raise funds for the Sunbeams Schools and the Al-Firdous Community Model school,he added.

