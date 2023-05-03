UrduPoint.com

Annual Inflation In Pakistan Stands At 36,4% In April - Bureau Of Statistics

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Annual Inflation in Pakistan Stands at 36,4% in April - Bureau of Statistics

Inflation in Pakistan accelerated to 36.4% in April from 35.4% in March in annual terms, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Inflation in Pakistan accelerated to 36.4% in April from 35.4% in March in annual terms, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

"CPI (consumer price index) inflation General, increased to 36.4% on year-on-year basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 35.4% in the previous month and 13.4% in April 2022," the bureau said in a report.

As for month-over-month, prices in Pakistan grew by 2.4% in April, compared to a 3.5% increase in February.

Amreen Soorani, head of the research department of the JS Capital investment company, said that "the hyperinflation in the food segment" was the main driver for the high inflation rate, according to the 24newshd.

tv broadcaster.

Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months due to a severe balance of payments crisis, while negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.1 billion loan as part of a total $6.5 billion bailout have failed so far.

The Pakistani Finance Ministry has previously stated that a successful completion of negotiations with the IMF will eventually attract capital inflows, stabilize the exchange rate and reduce inflationary pressures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange Company Driver Price February March April TV From Billion

Recent Stories

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board ..

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board Meetings

6 minutes ago
 Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

6 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

10 minutes ago
 Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, sou ..

Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, south Punjab

6 minutes ago
 MUET to start accepting online admission forms fro ..

MUET to start accepting online admission forms from May 5

6 minutes ago
 Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of We ..

Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of Weapons to Destroy 'Terrorist Ki ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.