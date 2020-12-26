Annual inspection of railways lines to be started from Dec 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager and Federal Government Inspector of Railways Inspection of Multan division would carry out inspection of three different railways' routes stretched over 506 kilometers long, from December 28 to 30, this month.

According to notification issued by Farman Ghani, Deputy General Manager from railways headquarters office Lahore, railways line stretching 151 km between Lodhran to Khanpur (DN Line) would be reviewed on December 28, day after tomorrow.

The long route stretched from Kashmor Colony to DG Khan with total length of 226 km would be checked on December 29, while the line stretching between Kot Addu to Bakhar having 129 km long distance would be gone through testing process on 30th of this month.