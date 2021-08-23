Annual insurance premium to be enhanced up to 1.5% of GDP: Insurance Ombudsman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The annual insurance premium of Rs 378 billion is just a peanut which is only 0.8% of GDP and we intend to enhance it up to 1.5%, said Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jamil.

Speaking at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Monday, he said that insurance was of two types i.e., life and general insurance. He said that the Insurance Ombudsman was also receiving online complaints which were settled positively within 60 days. He said that in this connection regional offices of insurance ombudsman had been established in all provinces, where competent and senior retired officers had been deputed as advisers and consultants.

He said that he was preferring persuasion instead of prosecution to settle the insurance claims. He said that the strategy had yielded positive results as financial relief of Rs 2.13 billion had been given during 2020, compared to claims of Rs 410 million in 2019.

He said that appeals against ombudsman decisions to the president of Pakistan had also reduced to zero because of the reconciliatory policy.

He said that he had a very productive meeting with heads of insurance companies in which he stated that the claim amount was only one per cent of their annual premium of Rs 150 billion, hence they should not create hurdles in its expeditious payments.

He announced that an Ombudsman Desk would be established in the FCCI on the pattern of Lahore.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed briefly introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI and said that it was playing a key role in national exports.

A question-answer session was also held, which was attended by Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain and other executive members.

Later, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed presented the FCCI shield to Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jamil, while Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj offered vote of thanks.