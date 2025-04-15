Open Menu

Annual Integrated Student Support Activities Kicks Off At FJWU

Published April 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The annual Integrated Student Support Activities have started at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) engaging students, faculty, and staff in a dynamic series of events.

The initiative aimed to empower students to succeed in higher education by building co-curricular programs that enhance “power skills” and “global competencies,” while establishing strong support networks. The activities were structured around six key areas Financial Aid, Career Readiness, Student Leadership & Co-Curricular Engagement, Alumni Engagement & Development, Student Entrepreneurship, and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, T.I.), Vice Chancellor, FJWU, inaugurated the annual event. She commended the HESSA (Higher Education System Strengthening Activity) program and the efforts of the university’s offices in advancing student support services on campus. She emphasized the importance of making such programs interactive and inclusive, urging the incorporation of student feedback to enhance their effectiveness.

The Vice Chancellor further proposed integrating HESSA learnings into both departmental and university-wide orientation programs and called for the revival of student clubs and societies, highlighting their essential role in student development and engagement.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director QEC, welcomed participants and outlined the event's objectives.

The first, titled “Evidence-Based Sensitization and Implementation of Student Life-Cycle Assessments,” was conducted by Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director QEC. The session focused on the use of assessment tools such as Campus Climate and Student Learning Outcomes Surveys to drive improvements in the curriculum and student support services.

Another important session, “Career and Internship Framework” was led by Humera Sadia, Placement Coordinator. It outlined the Standard Operating Procedures for implementing internship programs in line with the Undergraduate Policy and introduced modules designed to enhance career readiness among students.

The event will culminate in an Alumni Reunion and Dinner on April 18, 2025, celebrating student achievement and strengthening the bond between the university and its alumni community.

