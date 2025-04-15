Annual Integrated Student Support Activities Kicks Off At FJWU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The annual Integrated Student Support Activities have started at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) engaging students, faculty, and staff in a dynamic series of events.
The initiative aimed to empower students to succeed in higher education by building co-curricular programs that enhance “power skills” and “global competencies,” while establishing strong support networks. The activities were structured around six key areas Financial Aid, Career Readiness, Student Leadership & Co-Curricular Engagement, Alumni Engagement & Development, Student Entrepreneurship, and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.
Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, T.I.), Vice Chancellor, FJWU, inaugurated the annual event. She commended the HESSA (Higher Education System Strengthening Activity) program and the efforts of the university’s offices in advancing student support services on campus. She emphasized the importance of making such programs interactive and inclusive, urging the incorporation of student feedback to enhance their effectiveness.
The Vice Chancellor further proposed integrating HESSA learnings into both departmental and university-wide orientation programs and called for the revival of student clubs and societies, highlighting their essential role in student development and engagement.
Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director QEC, welcomed participants and outlined the event's objectives.
The first, titled “Evidence-Based Sensitization and Implementation of Student Life-Cycle Assessments,” was conducted by Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director QEC. The session focused on the use of assessment tools such as Campus Climate and Student Learning Outcomes Surveys to drive improvements in the curriculum and student support services.
Another important session, “Career and Internship Framework” was led by Humera Sadia, Placement Coordinator. It outlined the Standard Operating Procedures for implementing internship programs in line with the Undergraduate Policy and introduced modules designed to enhance career readiness among students.
The event will culminate in an Alumni Reunion and Dinner on April 18, 2025, celebrating student achievement and strengthening the bond between the university and its alumni community.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains6 minutes ago
-
MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence6 minutes ago
-
Clarification on PTI delegation’s absence from meeting with US congressional delegation6 minutes ago
-
Annual Integrated Student Support Activities kicks off at FJWU6 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis shows full confidence over government investment friendly policies16 minutes ago
-
Education a path to progress: Dr. Humayun Khattak16 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to persist in Southern Pakistan as upper parts brace for rain & thunderstorms16 minutes ago
-
Underage marriages are violation of human rights: Experts26 minutes ago
-
One student killed, two others injured in firing by robbers36 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits under-construction Agri Mall36 minutes ago