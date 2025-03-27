Annual Inter-school Quran Recitation Competition Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised its annual inter-school Quran recitation competition at the Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium, where students from over 80 campuses actively participated.
The event was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, while renowned Seerat scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada attended the event as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram emphasised that the Primary objective of organising Quran recitation competitions was to instill divine values and promote spiritual happiness among students. He highlighted that true success for the youth lies in reading, understanding, and practising the teachings of Holy Quran. He further added that following the noble example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the key to attaining closeness to Allah. He also stressed that the blessed month of Ramazan teaches patience and tolerance, enabling believers to remain steadfast in their faith.
Addressing the participants, Dr Tariq Sharifzada noted that Ramazan fosters a spirit of tolerance and harmony.
He added that holding Quran recitation competitions during this holy month helps nurture a deep love for the Quran among students and encourages them to strengthen their relationship with the Book of Allah.
The competition was held in three categories. In the junior category, Hareem Zahra (Unique Samanabad Campus) secured the first position, Dua Zahid (Unique Manawan Campus) won second place, and Areeb (Unique Shadbagh Campus) secured third place.
In the middle category, Khalid Walid (Unique Rizwan Garden Campus) clinched first position, Muhammad Omar (Unique Mehran Block Campus) stood second, and Isha Junaid (Unique Bahria Town Campus) secured third.
In the senior category, Hafiz Aryan (Unique Ghalib Market Campus) secured the first position, Hanzla Tariq (Unique GTR Campus) second, and Muhammad Sareb (Unique 32B Campus) third.
The event was attended by a large number of students, teachers, and dignitaries, including Vice Chairman of Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, and Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah.
