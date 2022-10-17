Annual Interhouse elocution competition held at SPS

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Annual Interhouse elocution competition was held among the male and female students of the senior section of Sadiq Public school (SPS) Bahawalpur.

According to the decision of the judges, Muhammad Ahmed Virak of Jinnah House and Maryam Atiqur Rahman of Amina House got first position.

Laleen Rasheed of Ferrel House got the second position. Maria Kamran of Amna House and Sofia Malik of Khadija House shared third position. Consolation prizes were given to Ayesha Faisal of Fatima House and Saad Abdullah of Iqbal House. Among the houses, Amna House was awarded the first prize, Iqbal House and Khadija House shared the second position while Fatima House and Jinnah House got the third position.