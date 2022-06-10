UrduPoint.com

Annual Intermediate Exams Start In KP

Published June 10, 2022

Annual intermediate exams start in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The annual examination for intermediate classes started across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to a document issued by the Intermediate board Peshawar, annual examinations were being held under the eight boards of the province in which over 108,000 male and female students were participating. In all, over 1800 examination centers have been established across the province for this purpose.

From Peshawar's education boards, a total of 59,000 students of the first year and 55,000 students from the second year were participating in the exams. A total of 392 examination centers have been established for this purpose of which 245 were specified for male students while 122 for female students.

From Mardan Education Board, a total of 80,000 students were taking part in the intermediate examinations while from Abbottabad Board a total of 95,000 male and female students were taking part in these examinations.

From Malakand Board, a total of 76,000 students while from Swat Board 60,000 students were attending the intermediate examination. Likewise, 51,000 students from Kohat Board, 33,000 from Bannu Board and 31,000 from Dera Ismail Khan Board were taking part in the examination.

