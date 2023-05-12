UrduPoint.com

Annual Intermediate Exams To Start From May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Annual exams of Intermediate under the Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education will start on May 20.

According to the Controller Examination Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, as many as 111,511 regular and private candidates have registered for the exams.

A total of 162 examination centers have been set up in the Bahawalpur division for the exams.

Roll number slips of regular candidates are available online while roll number slips of private candidates are posted at their addresses.

