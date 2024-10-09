(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The annual International Livestock and Fisheries Expo was organized here on Wednesday by Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram participated the event wherein the District Director Livestock Dr Iftikhar Alam informed him that it was aimed to improve livestock development and agricultural practices in the province.

Various stakeholders like farmers, students, officials of relevant departments, industry experts and others attended the expo and discussed innovations and challenges in livestock management.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar inspected the various stalls and emphasized the importance of such activities which are necessary to boost the local economy and ensure sustainable practices in agriculture.

The expo provided an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among participants to improve livestock production and welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he noted.