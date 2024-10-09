Annual Int'l Livestock, Fisheries Expo Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The annual International Livestock and Fisheries Expo was organized here on Wednesday by Livestock and Dairy Development Department.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram participated the event wherein the District Director Livestock Dr Iftikhar Alam informed him that it was aimed to improve livestock development and agricultural practices in the province.
Various stakeholders like farmers, students, officials of relevant departments, industry experts and others attended the expo and discussed innovations and challenges in livestock management.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar inspected the various stalls and emphasized the importance of such activities which are necessary to boost the local economy and ensure sustainable practices in agriculture.
The expo provided an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among participants to improve livestock production and welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he noted.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Mental Health Day would be held tomorrow29 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to assess damages to KP House: CM KP45 seconds ago
-
Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob10 minutes ago
-
Swat gets child-friendly protection unit10 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces construction of Cancer Care Hospital in accordance with CM's vision10 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to declare October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..11 minutes ago
-
Governor directs commissioner to address public issues of Quetta suburbs11 minutes ago
-
Two Khwarij terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for constable Furqan at police lines HQ11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs meeting on humanitarian assistance to Gaza11 minutes ago
-
Guests entry in KP assembly banned11 minutes ago
-
ITP outlines traffic plan for upcoming SCO Summit21 minutes ago