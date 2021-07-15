UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual JCC Meeting On CPEC Postponed: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:57 PM

Annual JCC meeting on CPEC postponed: Asim Bajwa

The 10th annual meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been postponed, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The 10th annual meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been postponed, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday.

"The JCC-10 meeting on CPEC, which was scheduled to be held on July 16 has been postponed to a later date after Eid," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa said the new date for the meeting would be shared after finalizing, meanwhile preparation for holding the meeting would continue.

Related Topics

CPEC July

Recent Stories

“Imran Khan will mortgage Kashmir’s mountains ..

7 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan lays wreath at Uzbekistan's Independ ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan trade connectivity to open up ..

3 minutes ago

Sides Agree Normandy Format Beneficial but No Deci ..

3 minutes ago

Pak martial artist smashes India's Guinness World ..

3 minutes ago

Lockdown deaths of animals in Bangladesh pet shops ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.