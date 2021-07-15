Annual JCC meeting on CPEC postponed: Asim Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The 10th annual meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been postponed, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday.

"The JCC-10 meeting on CPEC, which was scheduled to be held on July 16 has been postponed to a later date after Eid," he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa said the new date for the meeting would be shared after finalizing, meanwhile preparation for holding the meeting would continue.