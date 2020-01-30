Annual job fair 2020 held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a one-day job fair here at the City Campus on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maxim International Faisal Fareed, along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the job fair 2020 while Director Finance Department Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and a large number of industry representatives, UVAS faculty members and students were present.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony, Faisal Fareed called upon young students to learn about the vision of technology because in modern era many of the latest software were used for diseases diagnosis.

He told students that without learning of the latest technologies, they would not be able to progress in their practical lives. He advised students to focus on learning new skills.

VC UVAS Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad shared the information about the UVAS working relationship with livestock, poultry and dairy industries to resolve their issues by utilising the trained human resource, knowledge and skills.

As many as 40 companies had set up their stalls at the fair, displayed their products and brochures and registered the university students, who were nearing graduation, for jobs.