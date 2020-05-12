Annual Kalasha festivals hit hard by coronavirus, hoteliers in Kalash valley badly affected

(@FahadShabbir)

The Corona virus has wreaked havoc all over the World including Pakistan and Annual Kalasha Festival is being organized since centuries, this time many such festivals called off due to coronavirus threat

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Corona virus has wreaked havoc all over the World including Pakistan and Annual Kalasha Festival is being organized since centuries, this time many such festivals called off due to coronavirus threat.

The hoteliers which are eagerly waiting for such like Kalash festivity around the year, also badly affected because of calling off the Festival of the historical and ancient Kailash tribe leaving the Kalash valley.

The culture of the Kalash people is unique and differs in many ways from the many contemporary Islamic ethnic groups surrounding them in northwestern part of Pakistan. They are polytheists and nature plays a highly significant and spiritual role in their daily life.

The Kalasha or Kalash, also called Waigali or Wai, are a Dardic Indo-Aryan indigenous people residing in the Chitral District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They speak the Kalasha language, from the Dardic family of the Indo-Aryan branch. They are considered unique among the people of Pakistan.

The Kalash are considered to be an indigenous people of Asia, with their ancestors migrating to Chitral valley from another location possibly further south, which the Kalash call "Tsiyam" in their folk songs and epics. Some of the Kalash traditions consider the various Kalash people to have been migrants or refugees. They are also considered by some to have been either descendants of foreign people, Gandhari people and the Indians of eastern Afghanistan. Based on analysis of genetic drift, the Kalash may be descendants of migrants of north Eurasian stock, who were some of the earliest migrants from West Asia into South Asia.

The Kalash people, also called Kafir (non-believer), Black Robe and Siah Posh, live in the three sub-valleys of Kalash, Bumboret, Rumbor and Birir, in the modern-day District Chitral, Pakistan.

Leaving 40 hotel owners in the Kailash Valley waiting for the festival throughout the year. Last year, a conservative estimate put the number of vehicles in the Kailash Valley at 60,000, with 2.5 million tourists staying in Bamburit.

Last year so many tourists came that due to lack of space in the hotel, people started sleeping on the sidewalks and in the fields. Typically, a room in a Kalash Valley hotel costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000 per night, but due to overcrowding, one room was booked out of Rs 15,000.

According to Idrees Khan, President of the Hotel Association in Chitral, there are 105 hotels in Chitral and some hotels earn up to Rs 300,000 per night this season, but no tourists have come this year due to the corona virus.

Hoteliers in all three valleys of the Kalash Valley suffer the loss of hotel closures due to six months of heavy snowfall, and they only wait for the Kalash tribe's annual festival, Chelam Josh, to cover the entire year's expenses.

Tourists who come to Bamburit Valley for this festival stay in the hotels which are the only source of livelihood for the people of the valley. Apart from this, there are several shops in which there are also shops for two Kailash women. Together, the Kalash Valley used to generate an income of Rs 2 million a day, but the unfortunate coronavirus the people mostly associated with tourism badly suffered.

Section 144 has been enforced in Chitral. No non-local person can come to Chitral without NOC and if any local person comes to Chitral and does not have his corona test, he has to spend fourteen days in quarantine center, which is mandatory.