Annual Lok Mela on Nov 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize its annual mega cultural event Lok Mela on November 25 at Lok Virsa complex.

The 10-day Lok Mela will culminate on December 4, an official told APP on Tuesday.

He said it was a privilege for the Lok Virsa to hold such a festive event every year which provided an opportunity to showcase culture and traditions of all the ethnicities of the country.

The official said it was the regular feature of the Lok Virsa, however, this year the mega event had been dedicated to flood victims.

Divulging details of the event, he said that provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric songs performances, dance ensembles, traditional cuisine stalls, craft shops and cultural evening would be organized under the festival.

He said the festival would culminate with colorful award ceremony scheduled on the last day of the Mela in which award would be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of national jury.

He said Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam expected to inaugurate the event and thousands of people would attend the mega show.

Highlighting the importance of the event, he said that the festival was aimed at promoting indigenous folk heritage and encouraging traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk musicians and rural performers to demonstrate their skills at highest fora and win national recognition.