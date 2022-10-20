Annual Lok Mela to kick off on November 25

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize its annual mega cultural event, "Lok Mela" on November 25 at Lok Virsa complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize its annual mega cultural event, "Lok Mela" on November 25 at Lok Virsa complex, Islamabad.

The 10-day "Lok Mela" will culminate on December 4, an official told APP on Thursday.

He said it was a privilege for the Lok Virsa to hold such a festive event every year which provided an opportunity to showcase the culture and traditions of all the ethnicities residing across the country.

The official said it was the regular feature of the Lok Virsa, however, this year the mega event had been dedicated to flood victims.

Divulging details of the event, he said provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric songs performances, dance ensembles, traditional cuisine stalls, craft shops and cultural evenings would be organized under the festival.

He said the festival would culminate with a colourful award ceremony scheduled on the last day of the "Mela" in which awards would be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of the national jury.

He said Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam was expected to inaugurate the event and thousands of people would attend the mega show.

Highlighting the importance of the event, he said the festival was aimed at promoting indigenous folk heritage and encouraging traditional practitioners, including master artisans, folk musicians and rural performers to demonstrate their skills at the highest fora and win national recognition.