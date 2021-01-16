Annual maintenance of 500 KV grid station Rawat to be carried on Jan 18-19: NTDC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on 18 & 19 January 2021.

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman.

However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.