Annual maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on March 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on March 22.

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, said a statement issued on Friday.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan, Sector I-16, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman and Chakwal.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal,Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.