UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Maintenance Of 500 KV Rawat Grid Station On March 22

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Annual maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on March 22

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on March 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on March 22.

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, said a statement issued on Friday.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan, Sector I-16, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman and Chakwal.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal,Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Gujar Khan Talagang Jand March From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Lahore railway station declared non-smoking zone

5 minutes ago

Air Chief condoles with family of Shaheed Wing Com ..

5 minutes ago

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Anxious Chinese urge kin to leave virus-hit Europe ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh government confirms first death of coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

Usman Wazeer's WBC title bout postponed

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.