UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Maintenance Work Of Bus Bar At 500kV Rawat Grid Station,

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

Annual Maintenance Work of Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat Grid Station,

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out onThursday, 6th Feb 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out onThursday, 6th Feb 2020.Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132kVof IESCO.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders includeChaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan and Sector I-16will face partial load shedding during the same hours.The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in uninterrupted power supply and facilitate to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Load Shedding Company Rawalpindi Same 2020 From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

10 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 04-02-2020

12 seconds ago

ECC approves Rs700 million as initial paid up capi ..

13 seconds ago

Saleem Jan Mazari approaches court for protective ..

16 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 04-02-2020

18 seconds ago

AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.