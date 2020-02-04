Annual Maintenance Work of Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat Grid Station,

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out onThursday, 6th Feb 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out onThursday, 6th Feb 2020.Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132kVof IESCO.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders includeChaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan and Sector I-16will face partial load shedding during the same hours.The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in uninterrupted power supply and facilitate to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.