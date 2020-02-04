Annual Maintenance Work of Bus Bar at 500kV Rawat Grid Station on Feb. 06:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) said on Tuesday the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Thursday, 6th Feb 2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) : The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) said on Tuesday the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Thursday, 6th Feb 2020. Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV of IESCO.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chaklala Cantt, Chaklala, Bakara Mandi, KTM, Sawan and Sector I-16 will face partial load shedding during the same hours.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in uninterrupted power supply and facilitate to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.