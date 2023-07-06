Open Menu

Annual Mango Festival-2023 To Be Held On July 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Annual mango festival-2023 to be held on July 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The 7th annual national mango festival-2023 will be held here on July 9.

The mango show will be arranged at Asghar mango orchard comprising 658 acres near Chak no 116-JB, Rara Tali, Deputywala interchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to focal person Naveed-ul-Rehman, the number of mango varieties including Chaunsa, Langra, Anwar Ratol, Sindhri, white Chaunsa, Totapuri, Neelam, Dosehri, Fajri, Almas, Gulab Khanse, Lal Badshah, Alphonso will be displayed for public interest.

This show will be arranged in collaboration with agri tourism Development Corporation and some other organizations.

Related Topics

Mango Agri Neelam July From P

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

11 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

35 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

41 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

1 hour ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan