Annual mango festival-2023 to be held on July 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The 7th annual national mango festival-2023 will be held here on July 9.

The mango show will be arranged at Asghar mango orchard comprising 658 acres near Chak no 116-JB, Rara Tali, Deputywala interchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to focal person Naveed-ul-Rehman, the number of mango varieties including Chaunsa, Langra, Anwar Ratol, Sindhri, white Chaunsa, Totapuri, Neelam, Dosehri, Fajri, Almas, Gulab Khanse, Lal Badshah, Alphonso will be displayed for public interest.

This show will be arranged in collaboration with agri tourism Development Corporation and some other organizations.