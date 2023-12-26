Annual matric exams to start from March 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The annual matriculation examinations 2024 will start under the aegis of the

Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad from March 1, 2024

followed by the commencement of annual intermediate examinations 2024

from April 15, 2024.

A spokesman for the Education board said here on Tuesday that the candidates could submit

their admission forms for Matric exams 2024 with double fee up to January 5 and with triple fee

up to January 13, 2024, as dead line for submission of admission forms

for matric exams had expired.

Similarly, students could apply for inter exams 2024 up to January 20, 2024 with single fee

while the admission forms would be received with double fee up to February 2, 2024 and

with triple fee up to February 9, he added.