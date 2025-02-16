Annual Meeting Of Cancer Patient Welfare Society Held
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The annual meeting of Executive Council was held under Cancer Patient Welfare Society at NOREN Cancer Hospital.
The meeting was presided by the President of the Executive Council, Mayor Shaheed Benazirabad Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti.
Addressing the meeting, Mayor thanked the members of the council. Mayor said that it is the good fortune of the citizens of Shaheed Benazirabad and other surrounding divisions of Sindh that with the hard work and efforts of Madam Faryal Talpur and Madam Azra Pechuho, this very important institution was established in Nawabshah.
Mayor said that the staff of the hospital are performing their duties in this institution with great diligence and honesty. He said that citizens are provided with the best treatment facilities which is appreciable.
Mayor said that as cancer is a deadly disease and its treatment is very expensive, but cancer patients are treated free of charge in this hospital, which is a great example of the service.
Speaking on this occasion, Mayor said that he would also talk to the top leadership to increase the services of the hospital and also would try his best to provide other medical facilities that the hospital needs.
The members of the Executive Council, Dr Sardar Khatun, Dr Mujahid Chandio, Dr Nawaz Abro, Dr Touqeer Afridi, Shahzadu Jaskani highlighted the salient features of Cancer hospital. Mrs. Bushra Rafiq. Jahangir Dahri, Jahanzeb Khan, Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Ali Kazmi, Amir Rohab and others also commended the performance of the hospital.
Later different departments and sections were visited by Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti.
