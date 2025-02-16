Open Menu

Annual Meeting Of Cancer Patient Welfare Society Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Annual meeting of Cancer patient welfare society held

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The annual meeting of Executive Council was held under Cancer Patient Welfare Society at NOREN Cancer Hospital.

The meeting was presided by the President of the Executive Council, Mayor Shaheed Benazirabad Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor thanked the members of the council. Mayor said that it is the good fortune of the citizens of Shaheed Benazirabad and other surrounding divisions of Sindh that with the hard work and efforts of Madam Faryal Talpur and Madam Azra Pechuho, this very important institution was established in Nawabshah.

Mayor said that the staff of the hospital are performing their duties in this institution with great diligence and honesty. He said that citizens are provided with the best treatment facilities which is appreciable.

Mayor said that as cancer is a deadly disease and its treatment is very expensive, but cancer patients are treated free of charge in this hospital, which is a great example of the service.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor said that he would also talk to the top leadership to increase the services of the hospital and also would try his best to provide other medical facilities that the hospital needs.

The members of the Executive Council, Dr Sardar Khatun, Dr Mujahid Chandio, Dr Nawaz Abro, Dr Touqeer Afridi, Shahzadu Jaskani highlighted the salient features of Cancer hospital. Mrs. Bushra Rafiq. Jahangir Dahri, Jahanzeb Khan, Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Ali Kazmi, Amir Rohab and others also commended the performance of the hospital.

Later different departments and sections were visited by Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti.

Recent Stories

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

56 minutes ago
 AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

3 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

4 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

4 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

5 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

5 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

6 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan