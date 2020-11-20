UrduPoint.com
Annual Meeting Of German Pakistan Forum Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

The annual general meeting of German-Pakistan Forum was held in Bonn with pledge to make the activities attractive for young people as well in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The annual general meeting of German-Pakistan Forum was held in Bonn with pledge to make the activities attractive for young people as well in future.

Forum's President, Prof. Dr. Michael Jansen, welcomed the Ambassador of Pakistan, Embassy staff, board members and participants in a virtual meeting.

In his address, Prof. Jansen presented the annual report. He said the meeting was intended to mark a new beginning after a long period of restructuring.

The forum was celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Due to Covid-19 there could not not be a big event organized to celebrate it while next year the Pakistan-German Forum will celebrate its 60th anniversary with great zeal.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that due to Coronavirus some work processes had been completely disrupted.

He added the development of the pandemic would determine whether the planned visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister could take place this fall. He added a visit by the German Chancellor to Pakistan in the fall of 2021 was then planned.

He pointed out that such state visits could always have a strong activating effect for associations like German-Pakistan Forum, if we succeeded in seizing the opportunity.

He offered full support to the Forum and to include the German Ambassador to Islamabad in forum's next web meeting in order to bring in his perspective as well.

In a first restructuring stage, a new website was launched, for which members thanked board member Imran Mehr for his work.

Forum members envisage working groups on culture, politics, development cooperation, finance, science and Pakistani life in Germany.

Event planning for next was thoroughly discussed.

The 60th anniversary of the German Pakistan Forum can hopefully be held in Berlin in June 2021 as a face-to-face event.

One element of this celebration will be an award ceremony for three film contributions which will be the result of a competition with theme "Germany through my eyes". Pakistani students in Germany will be addressed to participate the film competition.

"Bringing cultures closer together" is one of the goals of the statutes. There are about 120,000 Pakistanis living in Germany, and suitable formats must be developed for the dialogue with them.

There will be 100 years of Mohen jo Daro discovery celebrations in 2022, and an event plan is in sight. In recognition of his services to 'Indus Valley Civilization', President of Pakistan has conferred the National Award of "Hilal-e-Imtiaz" (Crescent of Distinction Medal) on Professor Dr. Michael Jansen in 2019.

It is also very positive that some younger members are now also active in the presidium and can contribute with their expertise.

Board members, Ms. Sorya Lippert, Vice-President (City Mayor Schweinfurt) who moderated the evening session, Imran Mehr, Vice President, Faraz Dahar, General Secretary, Zahra Currimbhoy actively participated in a day-long virtual meeting together with other members.

Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Film And Movies German Visit Germany Young Bonn Berlin June 2019 Event Coronavirus

