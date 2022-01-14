Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

UrduPoint.com

A 12-day annual 'Mela' (Festival) organized by a private organization was in full swing at Narol Stadium here attracting a large crowd on it's 2nd Day

The 'Mela' showcases various colors of magnificent culture including traditional arts, crafts, music and cuisine from all the provinces and regions. 'Mela' affords a much needed economic opportunity to poor and under-privileged craftspeople to sell their products created over a period of one year directly to the public without exploitation by market forces.

The 'Mela' will continue all its festivities till January 24. All visitors attending 'Mela' are required to ensure strict observance of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

No entry is allowed without face mask. Physical distancing is also obligatory. Anyone planning to visit 'mela' should be aware of this requirement.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Local Government, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed inaugurated the 'Mela' by cutting the ribbon at Hockey ground Narol, yesterday. People belonging to different walks of life attended the inaugural ceremony. Khawaja Farooq Ahmed inspected all the stalls and expressed his satisfaction. Civil society lauded the efforts of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division for providing an opportunity to entertain the masses.

