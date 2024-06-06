Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition Opened
June 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) “Annual Members Photographic Competition and Exhibition” arranged by Islamabad Club and Islamabad Camera Club opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday attracting a large number of participants and visitors.
The exhibition showcased an impressive array of photographs submitted by the talented members.
The exhibition was inaugurated by internationally acclaimed artists, Jimmy Engineer who is a big name in the field of painting in the country, who praised the creativity and skill displayed in the photographs.
Islamabad Camera Club was set up in 1998 and since then it has been playing a credible role in the promotion of photographic art in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The Club and the PNCA have held many collaborative events since the creation of the Club.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic participation and the high quality of the entries,” said Sajid Qazi, President of Islamabad Camera Club.
“This event not only highlights the artistic talents within our community but also brings people together to appreciate the art of photography”, he added.
The competition featured over 200 submissions, with awards presented to the top three photographs and five Honourable Mentions receiving certificates of appreciation. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including eminent photographers Syed Javaid A Kazi and Shaikh Faisal Azeem.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the DG PNCA, Ayoub Jamali and his team for their generous support in providing the gallery space and assisting with the mounting of the photographs”.
Special gratitude also goes to Photech and Excellence Lab for offering discounted printing services to our members.
The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee, the support of our sponsors the Islamabad Club and the enthusiastic participation of our members and their families.
The exhibition will remain open to the public at the PNCA Gallery until June 15 who can visit and enjoy the wonderful display of photographic art.
