Annual "Parents Day" held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday appreciated the continued services of Cadet College Petaro in educating and grooming the young cadets from all over Pakistan.

He was addressing the 59th annual Parents Day of Cadet College Petaro as chief guest.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi appreciated the efforts being put in by the Sindh government, Headquarters Commander Karachi, the College Administration and faculty in providing conducive learning and grooming environment.

While addressing the cadets, the Chief of Naval Staff emphasized on character building and observance of basic Islamic teaching, which leads towards a noble, respectable, dignified lifestyle.

He said that all cadet colleges of Pakistan should be equipped with the same facilities like Petaro Cadet College.

He also appreciated the efforts of cadets in putting up and grand annual display of parade, horse riding and physical fitness.

The Chairman board of Governors Cadet College Petaro and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zakirullah Jan, Flag officers, Military officers, senior officials of Sindh Government, Ex.

Petarians, large number of cadets, parents and other guests attended the event.

Earlier, Principal Cadet College Petaro, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed welcomed the guests and presented College's annual report.

The Cadet College is providing its best services for standard education in Sindh, he said and added that the majority of Cadet College students continue to show significant performance in extra-curricular activities at the national level after securing a position from the Hyderabad Board.

Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed said that cadets graduating from Petaro Cadet College are serving in various fields in the country and abroad including the Pakistan Army and hope that this trend will continue in future also.

During the ceremony, an exhibition of club activities was also arranged, where cadets displayed stalls of their talents.

The chief guest visited the exhibition and appreciated efforts and talents of the cadets. He gave away prizes to the award winners.

Earlier, a guard of honor was presented to the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on his arrival at the cadet college.