UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Performance Review Sessions Of PMAS-AAUR Employees Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Annual performance review sessions of PMAS-AAUR employees held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An annual performance review sessions of the employees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) were held here on Thursday to discuss achievements and further planning for quality education under the chair of the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Uz Zaman.

The VC addressing the participants said that due to COVID-19, the staff remained under stress which disturbed the target achievement.

He said that due to COVID-19 the education means have been changed around the world. In person lectures are still the best learning method, but keeping in view the virus threat, the university has successfully conducted its online lectures, he added.

While discussing the performance, he said that the university has successfully achieved the HEC review as many degree programs have been approved in the meeting.

During the virus circulation the university has attained three mega & many other projects worth billions which shows the credibility and the hard work of the staff, he informed.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increased publications & projects as compared to the previous year with the initiation of new diplomas in Khushab which would provide an opportunity to the students for new jobs in the industry.

He also showed his satisfaction with the encouraging results of performance appraisal of the staff which initiated the university.

In the review he also discussed the challenges industry & farmer linkages and the quality education which should be the main focus in this year.

To improve the industry & farmers' linkage he said that he has formulated different teams consisting of faculty & research students who will visit different villages to assist farmers and industry personnel.

He said that the student evaluation system should be reviewed and everyone should come up with the new ideas.

He further said, "We should not only work hard, but to facilitate each other to achieve goals and training culture should prevail, which is neglected in the country especially in government departments. The COVID-19 has not only given us challenges, but new opportunities also especially in the agriculture sector so we have to work hard to meet the expectations and needs."At the end, he appreciated the staff of the University on their hard work with the direction to submit the plans for next year.

Related Topics

World Education Agriculture Student Visit Rawalpindi Khushab HEC Government Industry Best Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

26 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

36 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

52 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.