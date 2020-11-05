Annual performance review sessions of PMAS-AAUR employees held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An annual performance review sessions of the employees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) were held here on Thursday to discuss achievements and further planning for quality education under the chair of the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Uz Zaman.

The VC addressing the participants said that due to COVID-19, the staff remained under stress which disturbed the target achievement.

He said that due to COVID-19 the education means have been changed around the world. In person lectures are still the best learning method, but keeping in view the virus threat, the university has successfully conducted its online lectures, he added.

While discussing the performance, he said that the university has successfully achieved the HEC review as many degree programs have been approved in the meeting.

During the virus circulation the university has attained three mega & many other projects worth billions which shows the credibility and the hard work of the staff, he informed.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increased publications & projects as compared to the previous year with the initiation of new diplomas in Khushab which would provide an opportunity to the students for new jobs in the industry.

He also showed his satisfaction with the encouraging results of performance appraisal of the staff which initiated the university.

In the review he also discussed the challenges industry & farmer linkages and the quality education which should be the main focus in this year.

To improve the industry & farmers' linkage he said that he has formulated different teams consisting of faculty & research students who will visit different villages to assist farmers and industry personnel.

He said that the student evaluation system should be reviewed and everyone should come up with the new ideas.

He further said, "We should not only work hard, but to facilitate each other to achieve goals and training culture should prevail, which is neglected in the country especially in government departments. The COVID-19 has not only given us challenges, but new opportunities also especially in the agriculture sector so we have to work hard to meet the expectations and needs."At the end, he appreciated the staff of the University on their hard work with the direction to submit the plans for next year.