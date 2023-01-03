Annual police report issued

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Sialkot Police issued its annual performance report for the year 2020.

According to police,the teams during different crackdowns against robbers, arrested 511 accused of 175 dacoit gangs involved in dacoity, theft, robbery, drugs sale, serious and other heinous crimes during the last year.

Police recovered 18 cars, 1182 motorcycles, 64 other vehicles and valuables worth Rs. 347 million from these gangsters and handed over to the original owners.

While special teams arrested a total of 3352 dangerous criminals, 1989 fugitives from court, 261 accused in 122 cases of murder and out of 68 cases of rape, 63 were challaned and sent police station for judicial remand.

During the operation against drug peddlers, 2461 cases were registered against them.

Police recovered 13203 liters liquor, 1989kg hashish, 2kg opium, 19kg of heroin and more than 1kg of ice were recovered from the accused possessions.

2147 cases were registered against persons illegally possessing weapons, 27 kalashnikovs, 185 rifles, 1870 pistols, 15 revolvers and 54 guns were recovered from their possession and sent to judicial custody, said police officials.

Police said that during the last year, Sialkot Police recovered 310 stolen and lost valuable smart phones worth Rs. 13.5 million with the help of E-Gadget mobile application and handed them over to the original owners.