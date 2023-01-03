UrduPoint.com

Annual Police Report Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Annual police report issued

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Sialkot Police issued its annual performance report for the year 2020.

According to police,the teams during different crackdowns against robbers, arrested 511 accused of 175 dacoit gangs involved in dacoity, theft, robbery, drugs sale, serious and other heinous crimes during the last year.

Police recovered 18 cars, 1182 motorcycles, 64 other vehicles and valuables worth Rs. 347 million from these gangsters and handed over to the original owners.

While special teams arrested a total of 3352 dangerous criminals, 1989 fugitives from court, 261 accused in 122 cases of murder and out of 68 cases of rape, 63 were challaned and sent police station for judicial remand.

During the operation against drug peddlers, 2461 cases were registered against them.

Police recovered 13203 liters liquor, 1989kg hashish, 2kg opium, 19kg of heroin and more than 1kg of ice were recovered from the accused possessions.

2147 cases were registered against persons illegally possessing weapons, 27 kalashnikovs, 185 rifles, 1870 pistols, 15 revolvers and 54 guns were recovered from their possession and sent to judicial custody, said police officials.

Police said that during the last year, Sialkot Police recovered 310 stolen and lost valuable smart phones worth Rs. 13.5 million with the help of E-Gadget mobile application and handed them over to the original owners.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Vehicles Robbery Sale Sialkot Criminals 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

31 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

2 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

2 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.