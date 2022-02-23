UrduPoint.com

Annual 'Potohari Literary Conference' Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Annual 'Potohari Literary Conference' held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council and Pothohari Literary Society jointly organized the 8th Annual 'Pothohari Literary Conference' at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushk while Qazi Shaukat Mehmood, Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum and Dr Humaira Ashfaq were special guests on the occasion.

Chaudhry Rafaqat performed the duties of the anchorperson.

The Pothohari Literary Conference consisted of four sections, including launching 12 books, distributing awards among eminent personalities, and a Pothohari music and poetry recital.

In his presidential address, Prof. Dr Yousuf Khushk said that all mother languages of Pakistan were flowers in a bouquet.

He said that the role of literary organizations in promoting the mother language was also commendable.

At the end of the ceremony, the guests were thanked by Punjab Arts Council and Pothohari Literary Society.

Dr Mansoor Vesio, Hassan Nawaz Shah, Dr Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar and Dr Sadia Kamal were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Punjab All

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

10 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

10 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

20 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>