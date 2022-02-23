Annual 'Potohari Literary Conference' held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council and Pothohari Literary Society jointly organized the 8th Annual 'Pothohari Literary Conference' at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushk while Qazi Shaukat Mehmood, Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum and Dr Humaira Ashfaq were special guests on the occasion.

Chaudhry Rafaqat performed the duties of the anchorperson.

The Pothohari Literary Conference consisted of four sections, including launching 12 books, distributing awards among eminent personalities, and a Pothohari music and poetry recital.

In his presidential address, Prof. Dr Yousuf Khushk said that all mother languages of Pakistan were flowers in a bouquet.

He said that the role of literary organizations in promoting the mother language was also commendable.

At the end of the ceremony, the guests were thanked by Punjab Arts Council and Pothohari Literary Society.

Dr Mansoor Vesio, Hassan Nawaz Shah, Dr Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar and Dr Sadia Kamal were also present on the occasion.