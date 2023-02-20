Annual prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Principals Headmasters Association of district Sargodha organized the Annual prize distribution ceremony, for the schools that showed well performance in games competitions, was held at the Government comprehensive girls high school here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer education Akhtar Abbas Khan Baloch and DEO Secondary Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood were the chief guests of the event whereas Education officers, Headmasters and Headmistresses of various schools participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, CEO Education Akhtar Abbas Khan Baloch encouraged the players and paid tribute to the President Association Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema and all the office bearers of the association and heads of the schools who won the games competitions.