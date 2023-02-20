UrduPoint.com

Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Annual prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Principals Headmasters Association of district Sargodha organized the Annual prize distribution ceremony, for the schools that showed well performance in games competitions, was held at the Government comprehensive girls high school here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer education Akhtar Abbas Khan Baloch and DEO Secondary Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood were the chief guests of the event whereas Education officers, Headmasters and Headmistresses of various schools participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, CEO Education Akhtar Abbas Khan Baloch encouraged the players and paid tribute to the President Association Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema and all the office bearers of the association and heads of the schools who won the games competitions.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha Iftikhar Ahmed Event All Government

Recent Stories

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

1 hour ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

2 hours ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.