Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At DPS

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The annual prize distribution ceremony at Divisional Public School (DPS) Sargodha was held and attended by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, as the chief guest.

The event started with recitation of the Holy Quran and a Naat, followed by colorful co-curricular performances by students, including skits and tableaus, which received great applause from the audience. A large number of parents, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq and DPS Principal Lt-Col (retd) Ashfaq Hussain, also attended the ceremony.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan praised the academic standards of DPS, expressing his pleasure over the intelligence, dedication and discipline of its students. He emphasised that today’s children are the architects of tomorrow, and that quality education, proper guidance, and co-curricular activities are essential for developing confident and positive citizens.

He also lauded the tireless efforts of the school's administration, teachers, and parents, whose collaboration has led to the students' outstanding achievements.

The commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to utilising all available resources to make DPS the leading educational institution in the division. He encouraged parents to share their suggestions for further improvement.

Jahazeb Awan highlighted initiatives such as engaging the services of University of Sargodha and Quaid academy for teachers' capacity building and inviting professional experts for students' guidance. Plans are also underway to organise a special event in honor of DPS alumni.

The commissioner and the ADCG distributed certificates and trophies among the students who demonstrated exceptional performance in various classes. Principal Lt-Col (retd) Ashfaq Hussain presented a comprehensive review of the school's performance over the past year, noting students' remarkable successes not only academically but also in sports, debating contests, and other activities.

