Annual production plans approved for onion, garlic, chili and tomato

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad has approved the annual production plans for major vegetable crops including onion, garlic, chili and tomato for the year 2025-26.

In this regard, Director General Farm and Training Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hassan chaired a meeting and focused on strategic planning to boost vegetable yields and ensure sustainable agricultural development across the province.

During meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the area-wise production data from 2024-25 where onions were cultivated on 51,892 hectares yielding over 900,000 tons. Garlic was grown on 6,491 hectares producing 53,776 tons, chili on 6,796 hectares with a total yield of 17,987 tons while tomato cultivation on 8,047 hectares surpassed 200,000 tons in output.

These figures formed the basis for determining future targets and improving crop management practices.

The meeting agenda revolved around enhancing productivity through improved seed quality, efficient fertilizer use, irrigation systems and protection against diseases.

Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan emphasized the need for effective use of micronutrients in the soil and directed agricultural scientists to work closely with the extension system to ensure timely delivery of recommendations to the farmers.

He said that better crop planning is imperative for stability and growth of agricultural economy.

The experts also presented effective spray schedules and pest control strategies.

Several improvements and technical amendments were incorporated into the final recommendations after thorough consultation with researchers and agricultural scientists.

The meeting concluded with the formal approval of the production strategies for 2025-26 cropping cycle which would help enhance overall efficiency, resilience and profitability for vegetable growers across Punjab.

Prominent attendees included Habibullah, Additional Director General, Crop Reporting Services, Faisalabad Division; Javaid Iqbal, Research Officer, Adaptive Research Directorate, Lahore; Dr. Asif Ali, Director Agricultural Information, Faisalabad; Sajjad Saeed, Principal Scientist, Vegetable Research Section; Sobia Ejaz, Principal Scientist; Ashraf Ali, Deputy Director, Crop Reporting Services; Dr. Waseem Abbas, Senior Scientist, Vegetable Research; Dr. Tahira Tabassum, Senior Scientist, Agronomy; Mehwish Tahir, Scientific Officer, Vegetable Section; Nadeem Raza, Principal Scientist, Soil Fertility Section; Saba Saeed, Scientific Officer, Plant Pathology Section, along with other experts and officers from relevant departments.